Business

May 08, 2017 11:27 PM

Missouri House passes changes to discrimination suits

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill that raises the standard for workplace discrimination lawsuits.

House members on Monday voted 98-30 in favor of the bill. It would require people suing for workplace discrimination to prove that a protected class such as race, gender, age or ability was "the motivating factor" for disciplining an employee instead of just a "contributing factor."

The proposal will soon move to the governor's desk where it is likely to get a signature.

The bill's backers say that it will make the state more business-friendly and discourage "frivolous lawsuits."

Opponents such as the NAACP argue that the tougher standards would roll back worker protections and make it nearly impossible to bring a successful discrimination case.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner

Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 3:10

Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner
Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 4:52

Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility
Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million 2:42

Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos