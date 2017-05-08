26 arrested as climate activists target JPMorgan Chase banks

Seattle police say a total of 26 climate activists were arrested, many at their request, during demonstrations at several JPMorgan Chase bank locations in Seattle.
They were calling on the bank not to do business with TransCanada, the company pushing for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
An Associated Press photographer witnessed officers handcuffing and arresting three people at one bank branch in Seattle's International District Monday afternoon.
Seattle police said the arrests were made after warnings were given that people could be arrested if they didn't leave.
Several protesters earlier stood in front of teller windows and told customers the bank was closed.
Several dozen protesters sang, chanted and drummed both inside and outside other bank locations.
Chase spokeswoman Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot in an email declined to comment on the protests. She did not respond to a follow-up email.
Comments