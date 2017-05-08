Tips on dealing with debt collectors; what they can and cannot do

It can be frustrating and scary to fall behind in payments on your credit card or other accounts. When the calls from collection agencies start, it adds a new level of stress. Don’t panic. Take a deep breath, learn what collection agencies can and can’t do, and work to resolve your issues.
The first thing you need to know is there are rules in place to protect you.
The Federal Trade Commission enforces the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in the United States. The law prohibits debt collectors from using abusive, unfair or deceptive practices when trying to collect on your debts.
The law considers anyone who regularly collects debts owed to others as a debt collector. This means collection agencies, lawyers who collect debts and companies that buy debts and then try to collect them are all covered.
The law applies to personal, family and household debts, including money you owe on credit cards, auto loans, medical bills and your mortgage. It does not apply to debts incurred running a business.
When a debt collector calls, they must follow up within five days with a written validation notice. This notice must spell out the name of the creditor you owe money to, how much you owe and how to proceed if you think you don’t owe the money. You may want to talk to the debt collector at least once to see if you can resolve the issue, but if you decide you do not want the collector to contact you again, document it in writing. Sending a letter does not resolve the debt and will not stop action to collect the debt, but it can affect how the collector communicates with you. If an attorney is representing you regarding the debt, the debt collector must deal with the attorney instead of with you.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has action letters you can use when writing to debt collectors. You can tell the collector to limit or stop contact with you, get more information about the claim, dispute the debt (within 30 days of the validation notice) or tell the collector that you have hired a lawyer. You can find the templates at www.consumerfinance.gov.
Send your letter by certified mail with a return receipt to confirm the debt collector received it. Also keep a copy of your letter for your records. Once the collector receives your letter they will need to stop contacting you. The exceptions to this are contacting you to let you know there will be no more contact and contacting you to let you know about taking a specific action, such as filing a lawsuit.
What collectors CAN and CANNOT do:
▪ CAN contact you by phone, letter, email or text message as long as they identify themselves as debt collectors;
▪ CANNOT pretend to be someone else like a government agency or credit reporting company or use a false company name;
▪ CAN contact you at work unless you tell them you are not allowed to get calls there;
▪ CANNOT call before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m. unless you agree to it; and
▪ CAN contact other people about you to find out your address, phone number and place of employment but CANNOT contact them more than once or discuss your debt with them, except for your spouse or your attorney.
Next week, I will continue this topic and go more in-depth into the Fair Debt Collection law’s protections, and how you can protect yourself if you feel you are being targeted by a rouge debt collector.
Kelvin Collins is president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving the Fall Line Corridor including 83 counties in portions of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The column is provided by the local BBB and the Council of Better Business Bureaus. The BBB sets standards for ethical business behavior, monitors compliance and helps consumers identify trustworthy businesses. Questions or complaints about a company or charity should be referred to the BBB at 1-800-763-4222, www.bbb.org or by email to info@centralgeorgia.bbb.org.
Comments