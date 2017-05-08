Business

May 08, 2017 8:00 AM

Comcast, Charter Communications step into wireless together

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Comcast and Charter Communications will work together, forming something of a truce, as they advance into the wireless arena.

Under the agreement announced Monday, neither company will enter agreements with others as they attempt to create "common operating platforms."

The companies have agreed to cooperate on technical standards development and harmonization; device forward and reverse logistics and emerging wireless technology platforms.

Comcast and Charter Communications Inc. said Monday that their partnership will give customers more choice and competitive prices.

Comcast Corp. said it will make Xfinity Mobile available to its customers in the coming weeks.

