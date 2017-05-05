South Macon funeral home to remain open with new owner

Even though Crest Lawn Funeral Home in south Macon closed in February, it has been revived.
A new owner plans to continue operating the business at 3275 Pio Nono Ave. as a funeral home, according to a statement filed with the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Crest Lawn “now desires to sell its business to a new purchaser who will continue to operate the funeral home as opposed to having the business close,” it said.
Although a funeral home has been operating at the same location since the 1950s, Crest Lawn filed an application to rezone 3.09 acres at the site from a highway commercial district to a general commercial district to allow the continued operation of a funeral home. It also has filed for conditional-use permit. The applications, which were signed by Michael Odom, manager of Crest Lawn, are on the commission’s agenda for Monday’s meeting.
Zoning regulations have been put into effect since the business was founded, and now that it’s changing hands, it needs to comply with the proper zoning.
The purpose of the rezoning is to clean up “the paperwork anomaly created by the existence of the funeral home prior to the enactment of the resolution, so that the new purchaser can finance the purchase of the property and the business (will be) in conformity with current bank underwriting standards,” the statement said.
The buyer was not identified in the documents, and an effort to reach Odom on Friday was not successful.
The purchaser intends to operate the funeral home 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week, and expects to have an average of three employees with up to six for funeral services.
“Since the funeral home is currently operating on the site, it is reasonable to expect that approving the requested rezoning will not adversely affect the users of the surrounding properties,” according to the commission’s staff report.
In February, Odom told The Telegraph that the funeral home’s owners had decided to close the business after the business has been “declining pretty consistently now for six or seven years.” At that time, the business had two owners, one of which also owns Hart’s Mortuary and Crematory, said Odom, who also worked for Hart’s.
The commission meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the 10th floor conference room of the Willie C. Hill Government Center Annex, 682 Cherry St.
Other items on the agenda are:
REZONING:
5226 Ocmulgee East Blvd.: Proposal to rezone from A-Agricultural District to C-4, Highway Commercial District. The purpose of this rezoning is to allow an event facility in an existing facility. Polar Squire LLC., Jill Thompson, applicant.
CONDITIONAL USES:
5226 Ocmulgee East Blvd.: Conditional use to allow an event facility in an existing facility, A-Agricultural District [C-4 Pending]. Polar Squire, LLC, applicant.
3743 Napier Ave.: Conditional use to allow a restaurant with outdoor seating, C-2 District. Rufus Moore, applicant.
570 Mulberry St.: Conditional use to allow a bar with live entertainment, CBD-1 District. Eugene Dunwody, applicant.
640 North Ave.: Conditional use to allow a dialysis center, C-4 District. Tom Vander Ploeg, applicant.
745 Lackey Drive: Conditional use to allow a towing company with minor auto repairs, C-2 District. Sharon Lester, Lester’s Garage & Towing, applicant.
5009 Harrison Road: Conditional use to allow Phase 2 thru 4 for the Veterans Transition housing, C-4 District. American Aviation Group Inc., George M. Brown, applicant.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
624 Plum St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval to allow exterior modifications, CBD-2 District. Andrea Abrams, applicant.
VARIANCES:
6001 Harrison Road: Variance to allow a retaining wall taller than 10 feet, C-4 District. Nan Wilcox, applicant.
RATIFICATION:
1305 Hardeman Ave.: Conditional use to allow a business incubator in an existing building [17-20459], PDE District. Mercer Lofts, Sierra Development, applicant.
