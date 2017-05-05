Grant will help create growth and jobs in Twiggs County

A grant from OneGeorgia will be used to help Twiggs County grow and add jobs.
The Development Authority of the City of Jeffersonville and Twiggs County announced Friday that the authority has been awarded a $401,800 state Equity grant to use for paving an entry road and clearing of a 53-acre tract adjacent to Interstate 16, according to a news release.
The grant comes from the state’s OneGeorgia fund to be used to build capacity for future industrial growth and jobs.
The site is adjacent to Interstate 16 with the entry road leading from Ga. 96 and is among the prime locations in the state, Judy Sherling, executive director of economic development for the Authority, said in the release.
“With the prime location of this site being in the geographic center of the state and ... midway between the Ports of Savannah and Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta, companies wanting a strategic location would more likely be attracted if the tract is cleared and graded with a paved entry road,” Sherling said.
The growth of industrial sites under the Guaranteed Ready for Accelerated Development, or GRAD program, has led to a weakened competitive climate for those counties without a GRAD site to offer prospects.
Phase 1 studies and preliminary engineering reports have been completed, water, sewer and power are already at the site and the land is owned by the authority. All that remains is the final site preparation in order to apply for GRAD status for this tract, the release said.
“Receiving these funds will make a tremendous difference and bring economic growth to a rural county that has been challenged in the past,” authority Chairman Douglas Chance said in the release.
Construction should begin by early fall once competitive bidding for contractors has been completed, said Steve Belcher, engineer for Richardson, Garretson & Associates LLC, engineering firm.
For information on this project or this site, contact Judy Sherling by email at director@growtwiggscounty.com.
The Authority has had previous success using OneGeorgia funding to help acquire land and build infrastructure that was instrumental in attracting Academy Sports + Outdoors’ first distribution center outside of its Katy, Texas headquarters. That company has now expanded and has more than 1,000 employees in Twiggs County’s industrial park. The planned GRAD site is across Interstate 16 from the Academy Sports facility.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223
