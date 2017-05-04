Lowe’s makes it easier for military to use discount

Lowe’s is making it a little easier for current or former military members to use their discount at the home improvement retailer.
Lowe’s Companies Inc., which has been offering current and honorably discharged members of the U.S. Armed Forces a 10-percent discount for years, is making some changes to the offer.
The new program uses a free MyLowes card for quick identification. After a one-time enrollment, U.S. military customers can present the card at the store cash register, scan their card at self-checkout or sign in to their account at www.Lowes.com and receive the discount, according to a news release.
Also, the new card offers free parcel shipping for purchases ordered online with no required minimum purchase. To enroll in the discount program or additional details, visit www.Lowes.com/military.
Lowe’s has offered discounts to veterans and military servicemen and women for more than a decade, the release said.
“Lowe’s was founded by Carl Buchan, an Army veteran who wanted to make home building and home improvement affordable for returning GIs and their families,” Robert Niblock, chairman, president and CEO said in the release. “The values and leadership instilled through his military service formed the foundation of our company. Enhancing our discount program honors his memory and the commitment servicemen and women and their families make to our country.”
Lowe’s, founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., has a long history of honoring servicemen and women. In addition to the military discount program, Lowe’s provides differential pay for employees serving in the military and offers employment opportunities for military personnel after their service ends, the release said. Currently, more than 10,000 Lowe’s employees are U.S. military veterans or members of the guard or reserve and nearly 800 are deployed to active duty.
With fiscal year 2016 sales of $65.0 billion, Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service 2,365 home improvement and hardware stores and employ more than 290,000 people.
