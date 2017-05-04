Business

May 04, 2017 9:50 PM

Michigan House approves tax breaks for developers

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Legislation that would ease the financial burden of cleaning up brownfield sites has been approved by the Michigan House.

The bills would let developers keep a portion of taxes after they redevelop a brownfield site. The taxes would be collected from businesses and residents moving into the site.

The bills passed the Republican-led House with bipartisan support Thursday after criticism from some lawmakers, who called it crony capitalism. The main bill passed 85-22.

Republican Rep. Martin Howrylak of Troy calls the legislation a transfer of wealth from taxpayers to special interests groups.

The legislation passed the GOP-controlled Senate in February and goes back to that chamber for a final vote.

A brownfield site is an area with environmental hazards that must be cleaned up before it can be developed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility

Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 4:52

Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility
Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million 2:42

Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million
P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants 2:21

P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos