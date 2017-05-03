The Latest: Missouri seniors, disabled hit under budget plan

The Latest on negotiations on Missouri's spending plan for the fiscal year beginning in July (all times local):
7 p.m.
More than 8,300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities would lose in-home care and nursing services under the latest state budget proposal for next fiscal year.
Budget negotiators on Wednesday unveiled a plan to cut funding for those services, which would mean people would need to demonstrate greater need in order to get state help.
Republican Gov. Eric Greitens initially proposed cutting the services in response to lower-than-expected revenues this fiscal year. He later backtracked.
The latest proposal would save the state more than $19 million.
House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said those services could be spared if lawmakers end a tax break for low-income senior and disabled renters. But that bill is stalled in the Senate.
Lawmakers have until Friday to pass a budget. Negotiators still need to sign off on the plan discussed Wednesday. It also needs final approval from the House and Senate.
6:33 p.m.
Funding for Missouri's public colleges and universities is set to be cut roughly 6.6 percent next fiscal year under lawmakers' latest budget plan.
House and Senate negotiators on Wednesday unveiled the proposal. Budgeters still need to sign off on the plan, and then it needs final approval from the House and Senate.
Lawmakers face a Friday deadline to pass a budget for the next fiscal year beginning in July.
The cut is less than the nearly 10 percent core reduction Republican Gov. Eric Greitens had recommended.
Budget negotiators also on Wednesday declined to give $1 million to Harris-Stowe State University for graduate programs.
St. Louis Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed called for that funding and more money for Lincoln University — the state's two historically black universities.
