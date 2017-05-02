The new showroom at Macon business has a working kitchen

Macon-based ResCom Cabinets has opened a showroom at 3283 Vineville Ave. so customers would have a better idea of what the company offers.
It designs, builds and installs customs cabinets and closets for residential and commercial uses, which is where the name, ResCom, came from, said Paige Fulk, who owns the business with her husband, Chad Fulk. It has 15 employees.
The company retained its manufacturing operation at 584 Bartlett St., where it had a small showroom.
The building the Fulks bought on Vineville, which is the former location of Bella’s Classy Rags, was renovated into a large showroom and two offices, she said.
“It’s due to growing pains,” she said. “We wanted to have more for customers to actually see, feel and touch. So this is mainly just a big showroom, and we have all kinds of kitchen vignettes, a couple of different bathroom vignettes. ... We have a full, working kitchen, we have a full closet display. ... So we have a little bit of everything.”
