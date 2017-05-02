Business

May 02, 2017 6:04 PM

The new showroom at Macon business has a working kitchen

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

Macon-based ResCom Cabinets has opened a showroom at 3283 Vineville Ave. so customers would have a better idea of what the company offers.

It designs, builds and installs customs cabinets and closets for residential and commercial uses, which is where the name, ResCom, came from, said Paige Fulk, who owns the business with her husband, Chad Fulk. It has 15 employees.

The company retained its manufacturing operation at 584 Bartlett St., where it had a small showroom.

The building the Fulks bought on Vineville, which is the former location of Bella’s Classy Rags, was renovated into a large showroom and two offices, she said.

“It’s due to growing pains,” she said. “We wanted to have more for customers to actually see, feel and touch. So this is mainly just a big showroom, and we have all kinds of kitchen vignettes, a couple of different bathroom vignettes. ... We have a full, working kitchen, we have a full closet display. ... So we have a little bit of everything.”

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility

Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 4:52

Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility
Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million 2:42

Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million
P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants 2:21

P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos