Macon business expands with second office in south Atlanta

A longtime Macon business has grown to the point it is opening a second office in McDonough.
As of Monday, Speir & Associates Electrical Contractors Inc. at 171 Spring St. opened its first satellite office at 155 Westridge Parkway in McDonough, according to a news release.
With almost 20 years of experience serving the Middle Georgia area, “continued growth and regional demand has necessitated this expansion in order to better serve our clients and employees,” the release said.
Harold and Mona Speir started the company with five people in November 1998. The company now has more than 100 people. The company will be filling about 40 additional positions in the McDonough office during the next three-six months.
“Our McDonough location will eventually employ about 25-30 percent of our total workforce,” release said.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
