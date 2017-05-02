Week of cold weather slows spring fieldwork in North Dakota

A week of cold weather that included rain and snow in some areas slowed spring fieldwork in North Dakota.
The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says planting of all major crops including spring wheat, corn, potatoes and sugar beets is behind the average pace over the past five years.
Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 93 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 92 percent in those categories.
North Dakota's winter wheat crop is rated 73 percent in good to excellent condition.
In the ranching community, calving is 79 percent done and lambing is 88 percent complete. Stock water supplies are 95 percent adequate to surplus, and hay supplies are 72 percent in those categories.
