JetBlue tops 1Q profit forecasts

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $85 million.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.
The airline posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.
JetBlue shares have declined 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 6 percent in the last 12 months.
