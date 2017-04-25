Lilly reports 1Q loss

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $110.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 98 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.23 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.26 billion.
Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion.
Lilly shares have climbed 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 6 percent. The stock has increased 7 percent in the last 12 months.
