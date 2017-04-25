Business

Ohio House GOP set to unveil its tax, spending priorities

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

House Republicans are set to release their version of Ohio's upcoming operating budget, which is expected to include significant shifts from the governor's tax and education proposals.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Chairman Ryan Smith and other GOP members of the budget-writing Finance Committee scheduled a morning news conference to discuss details of their version.

The $66.9 billion two-year budget package Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) introduced in January contained a 17 percent income tax cut and a two-year college tuition freeze paid for in part through tax hikes on alcohol, tobacco products and gas drilling. Kasich also proposed imposing a half-percent increase in Ohio's sales tax and extending it to such services as cable TV subscriptions and elective cosmetic surgery.

House Republicans have expressed opposition to several of his proposals.

