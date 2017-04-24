Auto repair business in residential area has 30 days to close shop

A man who has been operating an auto repair business in a residential district was told Monday by the Macon zoning commission he has 30 days to “cease and desist.”
For more than a year, Macon’s zoning office has received complaints about an auto repair business at 2055 Knightsbridge Road in a residential neighborhood. The operator, Sagen Pryor, and property owner Janet Hunt had been sent numerous warnings to stop doing business.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission said the business is a violation of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution. According to zoning regulations, auto repair is not permitted as a home occupation.
It determined Monday that the business is in violation and gave Pryor 30 days to remove from the property all vehicles not belonging to him.
The zoning office began receiving complaints in January 2016 about auto repair and storage at the property. Since then, several notices of the violation have been sent to Hunt and Pryor, according to the staff.
Other items on the agenda were:
CONDITIONAL USES:
3355 Pio Nono Ave.: Conditional use to allow a used-car dealership from an existing building, C-4 District. Quintin Mason, Stop n Shop Auto Sales, applicant. Approved.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
949 Magnolia St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval to remove trees (2), HR-2 District. MTE, Elizabeth Hatton, applicant. Approved, but owner is required to plant some shrubs.
427 & 401 Poplar St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval to allow recombination of two (2) existing parcels, CBD-1 District. George Greer, applicant. Approved.
589 College St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of enclosure to an existing accessory structure, HR-3 District. Larry Childs, applicant. Approved.
VARIANCES:
2433 Lenora Place: Variance to allow property not fronting a public right-of-way, R-1A District. Meagan Evans, applicant. Approved.
3593 Mogul Road: Variance to allow accessory structures (3) within 20 feet of home, R-1 District. Paul Jones Peel, Charles Peel, applicant. Approved.
RATIFICATION:
425 Cherry St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of gooseneck lights on front façade, CBD-1 District. Tim Obelgoner, applicant. Approved.
4420 Forsyth Road: Variance in setback requirements to allow a fence [17-20434] & [1720435] C-4 District. Eberhardt & Berry Property Management, applicant. Approved.
2257 Heath Road: Conditional use to allow revisions to a previously approved site plan [17-20439], PDE District. Andy Blalock, Heath Road Self Storage, applicant. Approved.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments