April 24, 2017 3:28 AM

Trump sons seek to extend family brand into domestic markets

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
NEW YORK

President Donald Trump's older sons are sizing up new opportunities to extend the family brand.

Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are considering creating two new hotel chains, one a four-star affair and the other a less luxurious line. They are eyeing expanding operations into parts of the U.S. that have proven to be Trump-friendly, such as Texas and the South.

The brothers are in charge of the family business, the Trump Organization, and are looking for domestic business ventures now that international deals are off-limits to avoid conflicts of interest given their father's position.

Donald Trump Jr. says it's naturally easier going into a place that's not adversarial.

Trump daughter Ivanka has made a pitch for Trump's blue-collar supporters by replacing her high-end jewelry line with a mass-market brand.

