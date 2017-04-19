This party includes cocktails, cupcakes, entertainment and a fashion show

What could be better than a party in a parking lot, especially when cocktails and cupcakes are involved?
The answer: a party for a good cause.
The 11th annual Cocktails & Cupcakes to benefit Central Georgia Autism. will be held from 5-8 p.m. April 27 in the parking lot at Karats & Keepsakes, 4524 Forsyth Road, according to a release.
The boutique’s owner, Julie Evans, began the event to benefit autism awareness and treatment. During the past 10 years, Karats & Keepsakes has donated more than $50,000 to the organization. The company is an independent clothing and accessory shop for teens and women.
The parking lot party will include a runway fashion show featuring spring’s latest looks, a live performance by singer Maggie Renfroe with a special appearance by Nick Malloy, a silent auction, and Sara Spivey Designs jewelry trunk show, along with cupcakes, light bites and cocktails.
All parents of a child living with autism are invited to join the party for a night out, compliments of Karats & Keepsakes. The entry and raffle ticket will give ticket holders a chance to win a Macon get-away package, a Big Green Egg or a $500 Karats & Keepsakes gift certificate.
Central Georgia Autism is a nonprofit organized by parents in 2004 to give support, encouragement and serve as a bridge for parents to resources in their community. The organization provides financial scholarships, family fun events and bimonthly support meetings.
About one in 68 children are diagnosed with autism in the United States. The fastest growing disability in the nation, autism affects more children than cancer, diabetes and AIDS combined.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
