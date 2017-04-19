The latest from the Shanghai auto show

The latest from Auto Shanghai 2017 (all times local):
3:45 p.m.:
Volvo Cars, the Chinese-owned Swedish automaker, has announced plans to produce a pure-electric car in China for sale worldwide starting in 2019.
Volvo said the car will be based on the economy-size CMA platform shared with Chinese automaker Geely, which bought the Swedish brand from Ford Motor Co. in 2010.
Volvo has two factories in China and in 2015 became the first automaker to export Chinese-made cars to the United States.
2:00 p.m.
General Motors Co. has announced plans to manufacture and sell a gasoline-electric hybrid version of its Chevrolet Volt in China.
The announcement at the Shanghai auto show comes as Beijing pushes global automakers to promote alternatives to gasoline.
GM said its Velite 5 hybrid will be sold not as a Chevrolet but by its Buick unit, which has modest sales elsewhere but is GM's main brand in China.
The vehicle will be made by GM's joint venture with a state-owned automaker, Shanghai Automotive Industries Corp. Prices will start at 265,800 yuan ($38,600).
