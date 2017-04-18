Insurance policies are more readable — you could discover a way to save money

When I first approached the paper about articles on insurance, I did it thinking that the general populace could really need some help understanding the insurance product. Most of the articles I have written have been educational in nature, or at least I think they have been, but I am speaking as someone that has been in this business 35 years.
I have attempted to explain things in layman’s terms and not use insurance jargon. I hope some of the readers have gotten something out of the information, whether they read it in the traditional newspaper format or on other social media. Digressing, my first job was riding around about 1 square mile area on a bike with a big front basket delivering an evening newspaper after school when I was 12. No great point, there, just background information.
I am convinced people like to complain about insurance rates, but do not take the time to understand the product and intelligently shop for the best rate for the coverage they need. Some folks go online and try to do it themselves and many times select coverage at the lowest limits to save money. But they don’t realize they place their assets at risk if they have a major negligent loss that exceeds those low policy limits.
I am not saying people should exceed their budget for insurance. They just need to understand that selecting higher liability limits does not cost that much more compared to the consequences of being underinsured. They are better off increasing the deductibles on comprehensive and collision coverage to save money.
This is particularly true when adding a young driver to the policy. Unfortunately, they pose an increased risk on the roads. It is not uncommon that by adding a 16 year old to the policy that the insurance premium goes up by $2,000 or more. That is not the time to decrease liability coverage due to the increased risk. You certainly look to increase you physical damage deductible from $500 to $1,000 or $1,500 to save money.
Other discounts for young drivers are available as I have mentioned in previous articles, but most apply only if the young driver has a clean driving record. Once they have an at-fault accident, the discount can be deleted and a surcharge applied. Then the rate skyrockets.
What you are really paying for is an insurance policy. I would guess that less than 10 percent of the insured population ever reads their policy. Policies now are readable and carry a limited amount of insurance jargon. Take the time to understand what you have purchased.
Dave Pushman is the former regional vice president of Geico in Macon and is now an independent insurance agent with Tidwell and Hilburn Insurance. He can be reached at davep@th-ins.com.
