Home improvement retailer chooses Macon for its first store in Georgia

An Arkansas-based home improvement retailer has selected Macon for its first store in Georgia.
Surplus Warehouse at 1540 Eisenhower Parkway is holding its grand opening celebration Thursday through Saturday and will offer special prices and an opportunity to win prizes. The business, which opened in March, is open 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
The retailer sells items such as windows, doors, flooring and cabinets. It sells to the do-it-yourself person as well as landlords and contractors and guarantees the lowest prices. Customers also have access to free kitchen design services and free estimates on flooring and windows.
The 30,000-square-foot store is the former location of Fred’s, store manager Rusty Pierce said. The employee-owned store has four employees and is still hiring, he said. Anyone interested can apply online at www.ecbartonjobs.com.
Surplus Warehouse is a division of Jonesboro, Arkansas-based E.C. Barton & Co., a supplier of lumber and other building materials. It has 104 stores in 17 states. Other divisions of the company are Barton’s, Grossman’s Bargain Outlet, Builders Material Co., E.C.B. Brokerage and Surplus Purchasing.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
