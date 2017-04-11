Ohio justice asks lawmakers to stop legal aid elimination

1:17 Man killed on Berlyn Drive in Crawford County Pause

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

1:22 Offseason workout change will be boost for players and coaches

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:12 Dodge County AD Rex Hodges introduced to GHSA executive committee

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

3:30 Taste of Macon-Bibb Follies

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry