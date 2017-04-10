Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility
MedSafe LLC did not get permit it sought for a medical waste treatment facility on Fulton Mill Road. The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously denied the request Monday, April 10, 2017.
Linda S. MorrisThe Telegraph
More Videos
4:52
Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility
2:42
Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million
2:21
P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants
2:15
Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's
2:35
This ice cream is rolled, not scooped
2:32
Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial
3:45
New president/CEO joins Macon CVB
5:49
Ag experts talk about trends, forecast
5:44
Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb
4:07
Macon zoning board approves plans for restaurant, car dealer