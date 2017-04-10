Medical waste company denied permits sought to build facility in Bibb County

A medical waste treatment operation was denied the permits it need Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission to build a facility on Fulton Mill Road.
MedSafe LLC had filed a conditional-use application with the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission that would allow a medical waste processing facility at 4280 Fulton Mill Road, also known as 4214 Fulton Mill Road. It also was seeking a variance. The applications were filed by W. Scott Walker, who owns a Macon commercial a real estate firm and is part owner of MedSafe. The company planned to used an autoclave to sterilize the medical waste.
Several residents spoke in opposition of the facility — many who said they live adjacent to or near the proposed site. Their concerns included an increase in traffic, especially of up to eight tractor-trailers a day. Also, some residents were concerned it may lower their property values.
“A lot of people live in this area and they are deadly afraid of it,” said Mack Minton, who owns property adjacent to the site. “My main reason is economic. I don’t want it to devalue my real estate.”
Some commissioners expressed concerns about plans by the company to store truck trailers on the site perhaps as long as a month. They also made remarks about the possibility that the trailers could be broken into while they are stored.
Plans call for 4.49 acres to be subdivided from a 125-acre tract, and a 10,000-square-foot facility would have been constructed to process medical waste. The proposal included a future 10,000-square-foot addition.
The method MedSafe planned to use to process medical waste is “a specialized autoclave that uses steam and pressure to sanitize and melt medical waste. The end result is a solid cube or rectangle of sterilized/sanitized waste,” according to a document filed with the Middle Georgia Regional Commission.
Commissioner Jeane Easom said she understands that every part of the process would be regulated, “but it does have houses around it.”
“I have to defer to the residents and how they feel about it as much as it may be legally allowed,” she said. “I’m sure it’s legal, and I’m sure it’s safe, but accidents do happen.”
