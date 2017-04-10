Medical waste company denied permits sought to build facility in Bibb County

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer Pause

1:59 GBI: Possible history of disputes led to fatal shooting

1:52 Coroners' version: "Every body needs Somebody"

1:08 Fire destroys apartments, woman rescued

3:30 Taste of Macon-Bibb Follies

2:32 What happens when a coroner, mayor and rabbi take the stage?

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:17 Man killed on Berlyn Drive in Crawford County