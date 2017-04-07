Event to be held in Macon for small businesses, startups

An event next week would be helpful to anyone who wants to start their own tech business or just want some tech advice for their small business or startup.
A luncheon and panel discussion, “Put your Best Tech Forward,” will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, at the Armory Ballroom, 484 First Street in Macon. The event, which is presented by Cox Business, is being held as part of Macon Startup Week, April 7-13.
The panel will answer questions and explore how to leverage technology to transform businesses.
Panelists include: Lori Brewer, founder and lead developer, LBA Ware; Stewart Vernon, founder & CEO, America’s Swimming Pool Co.; and Matthew Michael, co-founder, M&R Marketing Group.
The moderator of the discussion will be Dan Slagle, director of operations, Cox Business Florida/Georgia.
For more information on Macon Startup Week, go to macon.startupweek.co.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments