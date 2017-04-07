Hyundai and Kia recall 1.2M cars for possible engine failure

0:44 Shots fired at Green Meadows Townhouses Pause

2:40 Trial set for summer for man charged in deputy's 2016 death

2:55 Florida woman lured to Georgia by Craigslist ad was prostituted, gang raped, prosecutor says

2:16 Jacob Eason discusses progress made over past year

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

3:20 The conversation continues this Thursday

1:00 $50 million downtown project

1:29 'Don't do that again' says Portland mayor to Pepsi-wielding man

0:43 Severe weather blows through Eastman