The Latest: Japan PM expresses support for US strike

2:55 Florida woman lured to Georgia by Craigslist ad was prostituted, gang raped, prosecutor says Pause

2:40 Trial set for summer for man charged in deputy's 2016 death

2:16 Jacob Eason discusses progress made over past year

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:40 Funnel clouds drop down across Georgia

1:00 $50 million downtown project

1:04 See storm damage along I-75 in Monroe County

0:37 Boy brings young goat inside moments before tree falls on home

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera