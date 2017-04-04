Maryland to move flammable materials stored under bridges

0:52 Man charged in "execution style" shooting makes first court appearance Pause

3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Police dog poos on Senate floor

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery

0:43 Teen accused of shooting 7-year-old makes first appearance

3:20 The conversation continues this Thursday

3:02 Prosecutor describes April Fools Day 2016 robbery scheme

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her

1:52 Dogs and inmates benefit from Bondable Pups program

0:19 Mecole Hardman switches jerseys from defense to offense