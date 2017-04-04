Researchers find toxins in mollusks in Juneau

Researchers have found high levels of paralytic shellfish toxin in mollusks at a Juneau recreation area.
The Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2oDYEwk) Monday that Southeast Alaska Tribal Ocean Research is recommending against the harvest of shellfish from Auke Recreation Area until further notice.
Ingesting shellfish with the toxin can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning, an illness that can result in tingling in the lips, tongue, fingers and toes as well as difficulty breathing.
All shellfish harvested recreationally in Alaska, including clams, mussels, oysters and scallops, may contain toxins.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game recommends only eating shellfish that's been harvested commercially to avoid poisoning.
