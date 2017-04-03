The Latest: OSHA investigating deadly St. Louis explosion

1:23 Fun at the Macon Mud Run Pause

1:21 I-75 wreck survivor tells what she did when airborne car headed for her

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

2:35 Take a ride around a Warner Robins block transformed by encroachment

1:41 How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today?

1:57 What to do before a tornado

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:37 Police find shell casings at scene of boy's shooting

1:04 Mercer opens conference play with win