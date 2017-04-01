South Sudan's civil war creates a new lost generation

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse Pause

2:15 Longtime hospital volunteer turns 100

1:32 Botched burglary at Macon gun range

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

7:34 Atlanta Braves debut SunTrust Park

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

1:41 How did Bibb County schools get to where they are today?

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl