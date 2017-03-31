Job fair held for graduating seniors; employers encourage to come with job offers

Graduating high school seniors will have an opportunity to look for jobs they might be able to begin after they get their diplomas this spring.
The second annual Senior’s Job Fair will be held 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy at Robert J. Williams Complex, 1780 Anthony Road, Macon, according to a news release and flier.
The job fair is sponsored by the Bibb County school district.
Employers are encourage to set up a table to meet students face to face and possibly interview them on the spot for job openings they might have.
“This will be a great opportunity to showcase your company and positions you may have available,” the release said. Employers should register at www.goo.gl/um0Vne.
For more information, call Vonnie Angelo at 478-779-2526, or email her at Yvonne.angelo@bcsdk12.net.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments