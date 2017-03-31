International packaging company opens in Dublin; still hiring

A packaging company that announced last spring it was investing about $4 million in a Dublin facility has opened for business.
Polymer Logistics, which began production about 30 days ago at 101 Best Buy Drive, celebrated its official opening Thursday, according to a news release from the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority. The new 73,500-square-foot facility will provide reusable plastic container pooling, sanitizing and redistribution logistics to service its customers. It is the Israel-based company’s fifth service center in the United States.
“We are proud to have Polymer Logistics in our community as our sixth international company,” Authority Chairman Roger Folsom, said in the release. “Their impact on our community is already visible, and we are excited to witness their growth and success. We are grateful for their investment and commitment to Dublin-Laurens County.”
The company, a global leader in retail-ready reusable packaging, has hired about 60 employees of the 110 it plans to employ, Beatriz Lleras, the marketing and public releations coordinator for the authority, said in an email. The company is still hiring workers through SelecSource Staffing Services and applicants can call 678-735-4113 or to to www.selecsource.com.
“Polymer Logistics is the industry innovator and a global leader in retail-ready reusable packaging,” Fred Heptinstall, CEO of Polymer Logistics North America, said in the release. “For example, we pioneered the design and launch of wood grain (reusable plastic containers) and display units, which have been recognized for their ability to increase fresh produce sales.”
This service center joins operations in Salinas and Riverside, California; San Antonio, Texas; and Portage, Indiana. The company provides eco-friendly containers to major retailers such as Wal-Mart, Kroger, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Carrefour.
