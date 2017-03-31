Feds: Giuliani seeks 'critical' role in Turkish man's case

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse Pause

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

1:09 Georgia's warmest winter makes Ice Queen a destination

2:15 Longtime hospital volunteer turns 100

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:32 Botched burglary at Macon gun range