Macon company wins best beverage in Flavor of Georgia Contest

Biron Herbal Teas wins best beverage in Flavor of Georgia Contest
Andi and Roland Biron, owners of Biron Herbal Teas, had the best beverage product during University of Georgia’s 2017 Flavor of Georgia Contest, conducted by the University of Georgia, Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development. They had one of the 33 products selected from the 117 products submitted in this year's contest.
A team of food industry experts and grocery buyers chose Biron’s WorryFree Tea as the best of the three beverages that made it to the final round of competition. They rated the products on qualities including innovation, use of Georgia theme, market potential and flavor.
Beth Winship joins Third Wave Digital
Beth Winship has been hired as the new marketing assistant for the advertising agency division at Third Wave Digital, a full services digital marketing agency. She will be assuming the duties of liaison with the current client base, coordinating traditional media and digital marketing campaigns, assisting with day-to-day operations and expanding internal brand awareness of Third Wave Digital’s media products and services. Winship is a recent graduate of Clemson University.
Trennis Dumas State Farm hires mortgage originator
Lynn Smith was recently hired as a mortgage originator for Trennis Dumas State Farm in Thomaston. She is responsible for the origination of real estate mortgages including working with current and new customers to prepare complete applications and develop relationships in the community to promote State Farm’s real estate loan products. She has 18 years of experience,
Trennis Dumas is an independent contract agent of State Farm.
Harry Trawick named volunteer of year
Harry Trawick has been awarded the Moses C. Davis Award for volunteer of the year for District 2 by the Georgia Credit Union League. Trawick has been a board member at MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union since 1969 and chairman of the board since 1987.
Paulette Fountain: 478-744-4411, pfountain@macon.com
Comments