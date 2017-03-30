US economy grew at steady 2.1 percent rate in Q4

1:51 How Bill Fickling's grandfather cultivated a love for cherry trees Pause

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:24 D.A. Cooke cites barriers to animal cruelty cases

0:38 Man shot in the leg

1:02 Smart says Georgia is 'experimenting' with Hardman on offense

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup