Georgia Court of Appeals makes its ruling Zebulon Road case

The Georgia Court of Appeals has denied the most recent attempt by some residents near a proposed site on Zebulon Road in Macon for reconsideration of a lower court’s decision denying their appeal of a rezoning.
“Upon consideration of the Application for Discretionary Appeal, it is ordered that it be hereby denied,” the order from the Court of Appeals said in its entirety.
A lawsuit was filed in 2016 in Bibb County Superior Court by 18 residents against the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission and developer Sierra Development. The residents were looking for the court to reverse the commission’s decision rezoning 25 acres that would allow a mixed-use development — with commercial, office and multifamily residential features — to be built in the 5800 block of Zebulon Road.
But a Columbus judge — who was asked to hear the case after five Bibb County Superior Court judges recused themselves — said in his Jan. 25 order that the residents have no standing in the lawsuit. Judge William Rumer, Superior Court judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, further stated that the residents failed to show any violation of any zoning law or any abuse of the zoning process, and failed to show an error of law by the commission.
The residents filed its Court of Appeals application Feb. 27 by Jerry Lumley, attorney for the residents. Among other things, the filing said that the Superior Court made a mistake by relying on a conceptual plan with the developer’s application for the rezoning. But Judge Rumer said in his ruling that the developer would have to have another hearing before the zoning commission for consideration of a conditional-use permit, which would then include a detailed conceptual plan of the proposed development.
