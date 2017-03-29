Contracts to buy US homes hit highest level since April

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl Pause

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

0:50 Free festival fun at Third Street Park

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:01 'I create bright futures,' local teachers says in state campaign video