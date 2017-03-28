2 activists arrested by immigration officials are released

0:50 Free festival fun at Third Street Park Pause

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:38 Investigators see similarities in warehouse fires

1:15 He fired gunshots after the door closed on his arm in a home invasion

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:14 New digital fire extinguisher trainer for Macon-Bibb County

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho