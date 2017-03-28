Cleveland budget includes more police, home demolition help

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air Pause

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:15 He fired gunshots after the door closed on his arm in a home invasion

1:33 Peach expert discusses freeze damage

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

4:00 Alvin Dupree Sr., Vincent Smith and Bud Dupree talk about the big day in Toomsboro and the honoree.

5:03 Lowell Register denies interfering with Creek Media

2:44 Brad Evans discusses Register arrest

7:38 Why Georgia Tech will love Tobias Oliver