P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants

The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority will become the single point of contact for new industry and business looking to do business in the county. Pat Topping with the Macon Economic Development Commission has had that role for about 15 years.
Fruedenberg Texbond, a plastic bottle recycler in Macon, is making more than a $25 million investment in the expansion of its plant with new equipment. Industrial Authority approves tax abatement plan on equipment for 10 years.
The groundbreaking for the renovation of Capricorn Records Studio and construction of the Lofts at Capricorn was held at the site on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Macon. The developers announced they would donate $350,000 toward renovation of the studio.
A number of new businesses and lofts have opened or under renovation in downtown Macon. Josh Rogers, President/CEO of NewTown Macon gives media a preview of the upcoming annual Tour of Progress open to the public.