Plans for two restaurants on Vineville Avenue on hold for now

The Macon zoning commission deferred Monday an application for a permit that would have allowed two restaurants on Vineville Avenue until the applicant addresses some issues about the site.
A conditional-use permit to allow a Dunkin’ Donuts and a Baskin-Robbins store at 4008 and 4020 Vineville Ave. and 117 Parkwood Ave. was filed with the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission by SW Vineville LLC. Its parent company is Atlanta-based Sullivan Wickley, a real estate development and brokerage firm.
The company plans to demolish three existing buildings on three lots which would be combined to create a nearly 1-acre site. A 2,000-square-foot building would be built for the restaurants.
Commission Chairman Kamal Azar said he had an issue with the way the company planned to deal with water drainage. The company plans a detention area about four-feet deep to collect the water that runs off the site. The detention area would control the release rate and the direction of the flow of water from the site. Water from the site currently flows down Parkwood Avenue.
Also there were concerns about how the businesses would affect traffic in the neighborhood, especially since the Georgia Department of Transportation would not allow a left turn from the stores onto Vineville Avenue. This would mean more traffic from the restaurants would flow into the neighborhood from Parkwood Avenue.
So, after hearing from some neighbors who also were concerned about what the businesses would mean to the neighborhood, the commission agreed to defer the matter.
The applicant was asked to see if another drainage method could be used and if GDOT would change its mind about the exit onto Vineville Avenue.
