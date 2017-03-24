Contaminated breaded chicken leads to major recall

Nearly 1 million pounds of a chicken product have been recalled after metal pieces were found in some of the food.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday it was recalling 933,272 pounds of contaminated breaded chicken products manufactured by OK Food, Inc. The agency says that metal was found in some of the Oklahoma-based company’s product.
The department was notified of the issue on Monday after five people said they found metal objects in the chicken. The metal appears to have come from metal conveyor belting, the agriculture department said.
The recalled projects will have a “P-7092” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Abby Brown at 479-312-2409.
