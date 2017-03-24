Doughnut, ice cream shop may be headed to Vineville Avenue

Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins may be coming to Vineville Avenue in Macon.
It would be the second Baskin-Robbins ice cream store in Macon.
A conditional-use permit to allow the businesses at 4008 and 4020 Vineville Ave. and 117 Parkwood Ave. with a drive-thru window is expected to be discussed Monday during the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting. The application has been filed by SW Vineville LLC. Its parent company is Atlanta-based Sullivan Wickley, a real estate development and brokerage firm.
The company plans to demolish three existing buildings on three lots, which will be combined to create a nearly 1-acre site. Surrounding properties include a mix of offices, a bank and residential dwellings.
The proposed new structure will be about 2,000 square feet, and the combined restaurant will have about 20 seats.
Plans call for a 10-foot planted buffer along the rear of the property, which is adjacent to property zoned for single-family residential, according to the commission’s staff report. The drive-thru lane runs partly through this portion of the property.
One entrance/exit will be provided along Parkwood Avenue, and the second one will be on Vineville Avenue.
The proposed use will require 18 parking spaces, but the applicant proposes 28 spaces.
“Staff does not anticipate any adverse effect to the comprehensive land development plan from the proposed use,” the staff report said. “The proposed development will be surrounded predominately by professional offices.”
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be held in the 10th Floor Conference Room, Willie C. Hill Government Center Annex, 682 Cherry St.
Other items on the agenda are:
ITEM DEFERRED FROM PREVIOUS MEETING:
985 Plant St.: Conditional use to allow design approval of Phase 3 of a multifamily development, PDR District. George Greer, applicant.
CONDITIONAL USES:
3720 Bloomfield Village Drive: Conditional use to allow a banquet facility in an existing shopping center, C-2 District. Kunj Construction USA Inc., applicant.
VARIANCES:
4055/4193 Cavalier Drive: Variance in parking requirements to allow reduction of required parking spaces, R-3 District. Houston Brown, applicant.
VIOLATIONS:
4385 Pio Nono Ave.: In violation of Section 25.14 of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution – Banners at entrance of business at roadside (Ga. 247/Pio Nono Avenue), M-1 District. Gene Dunwoody, EZ Auto Sales, applicant.
3593 Mogul Road: In violation of Section 4.07 of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution – Prohibited Accessory Structures, R-1A District. Paul Jones Peel & Charles Peel.
6420 Grantham Drive: In violation of Section 23.01 of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution – Home Occupation Permit 16-31573, with more than one work vehicle on site and dispute of fallout shelter, A-Agricultural District. Chris Bryant.
RATIFICATION:
586, 584, 582 Poplar St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of repairs and modifications of existing storefronts [17-20243], CBD-1 District. GTCS. 0 LLC., applicant.
