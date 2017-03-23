New Mexico governor orders hiring freeze to save cash

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday ordered a hiring freeze for all agencies under her control, a move designed to save cash pending a political standoff over the funding of state government and public schools.
The state personnel director outlined the freeze in a memo to cabinet secretaries, citing the need for executive agencies to take immediate action to control spending due to unprecedented budgetary challenges.
Despite the freeze, some hiring will continue for jobs identified as critical for public safety and health as well as those related to taxation and revenue collections.
The memo did not mention the governor's disappointment with the outcome of the legislative session that wrapped up more than a week ago. However, she has been outspoken about the Democratic-controlled Legislature sending her a budget built on $350 million in tax increases and fee hikes.
"The fact is, state government affects every New Mexican, and passing a balanced budget is critical in funding education, public safety and service to protect abused children," she said in a statement.
She went on to say she repeatedly called on the Senate to pass a balanced budget that didn't raise taxes on families.
"But they ignored those calls and are so determined to enact massive tax increases that they are willing to shutdown government in a misguided effort to force tax increases on New Mexicans," Martinez said.
The two-term Republican governor has vowed not to raise taxes, but lawmakers say the lack of new revenue, the downturn in the oil and gas industry and a stagnant economy has forced the state's hand.
The Legislature's budget package had earned broad support among Republican and Democrats in the Senate to shore up spending on public schools and state agencies by collecting new taxes and fees on nonprofit hospitals, vehicle and gasoline sales, trucking permits and online retail purchases.
Martinez plans to call lawmakers back to Santa Fe to renegotiate a balanced budget, but it's unclear when that will happen.
Lawmakers including Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, have urged the governor to come forward with more detailed priorities if she's going to call a special session.
The hiring freeze drew criticism from the Democratic Party of New Mexico. Citing problems with the processing of food assistance applications, party chairwoman Debra Haaland said understaffing at state agencies has already resulted in problems.
There will be exemptions to the freeze for key positions in several departments from Public Safety and Human Services to the Children, Youth and Families agency, according to the personnel office.
The hiring freeze is a first step as dwindling state reserves and low operational funds have officials looking for ways to make ends meet for the current budget year that ends in June.
Saying the state was headed toward a government shutdown, Martinez reiterated possible options including the partial closure of state parks and museums and shortening the time students are in the classroom.
However, some lawmakers expect there to be enough money to keep state government going for the next few months thanks to legislation already signed by the governor that would reduce funding for most school districts and charter schools.
