Downtown Macon bakery to close its storefront

Macon is about to lose its bake shop on Cotton Street.
Amanda’s Cakery at 321 Cotton Ave. is closing its storefront on April 3, “so Amanda can be with her husband in Europe,” according to a Facebook post by owner Amanda Meadows.
“We’ll be open for appointments only for custom cake orders for all occasions,” the post said. “Our storefront will no longer be open to the public until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience. We love you and will miss you greatly.”
Customers are asked to call 478-738-9504 or send an email to amandascakeryga@gmail.com to place orders.
Amanda’s opened six years ago this month.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
