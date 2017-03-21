New smoke-free bar opens in downtown Macon

A new downtown bar, The Thirsty Turtle, recently opened in the former location of The Mill dance club on Cherry Street.
Owner Tim Obelgoner said he made the decision to close The Mill, which catered to the LGBT community, and reopen it as The Thirsty Turtle due to low profits. The Thirsty Turtle will be an all-inclusive venue.
“It’s strictly financial,” Obelgoner said of the closing.
Obelgoner, who also owns The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, said only about 100 patrons were willing to attend on a regular basis, and that was not enough for a nightclub that size. The Mill consisted of a front room with a bar, a dance room with a stage and a bar in the back.
“What we were doing was not appealing to a broad enough segment of the population to make it financially viable,” Obelgoner said. “If there was a huge gay population here that wanted specifically a gay bar, by golly I’d be the first one to open one up.”
The Thirsty Turtle, which is at 425 Cherry Street across from the Hummingbird, will allow patrons the opportunity to easily visit both of Obelgoner’s bars.
The venue — a non-smoking facility with an outdoor patio, Foosball tables, projector screens and pool tables — celebrated its grand opening Friday.
Obelgoner said he is excited for the community both bars could create together downtown.
“I’m just tickled to death,” he said.
A version of this story originally appeared in The Cluster, Mercer University’s student newspaper.
