President of embattled Uber leaves after 6 months on job

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park Pause

1:19 Children visit Elliott Farms in Lizella

2:11 Old roofing warehouse destroyed by flames

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:31 Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

0:41 4100 Broadway on fire