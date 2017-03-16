New ice cream store in downtown Macon plans to add something hot

The owner of Cherry St. Scoops saw a void in downtown Macon and decided to fill it.
There was a lack of desserts, said Emily Tharp, manager of Cherry St. Scoops LLC. She said Macon businessman Todd Miles, who owns the business, lives in a downtown loft and decided to open an ice cream shop because “everybody loves ice cream.” Tharp was designated by Miles to speak to the media, she said.
Work began on the space at 567 Cherry St. more than a year ago, but “the lofts upstairs had to be finished before they gave us clearance to finish,” she said.
The business, which has six employees, opened a week ago and it had “a great first weekend. All the businesses around here have been very supportive,” Tharp said. “They came in everyday to let us know they are here to support us.”
The shop sells traditional flavors of ice cream and will be adding some nontraditional flavors later. It will do surveys of customers throughout each month to determine what flavors they would like to see at the store, she said. In addition to ice cream cones and cups, the shop has banana splits, floats and malts. It also sells fresh-baked cookies and brownies.
“We will have a bright pink ice cream with real cherries” for the Cherry Blossom Festival, she said. “We are definitely aiming to have that support for the festival.”
The business also has plans to offer customers something hot.
“We are opening a coffee shop,” Tharp said. “It’s going to be called The Creamery. We are trying to open it before the Cherry Blossom Festival,” which begins March 24. The coffee shop would be installed on a riser at the front of the shop.
“When we have cold weather, like we had that came out of nowhere, we’ll have something for everybody,” Tharpe said.
The shop is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
