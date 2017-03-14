House, Senate begin budget meetings with Ducey staff

3:09 Elderly lady feared Fickling dogs would kill her Pause

4:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail

0:57 Local teen logs 1,000 volunteer hours

0:54 Vacant warehouse burns on Sixth Street

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:47 Man shot in east Macon

1:05 Judge tells Kerri Fickling's neighbors why she is not in court

1:27 Southern Conference Tournament championship pregame